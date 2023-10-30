Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $34.27 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,702 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $34,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE IBM traded up $1.27 on Monday, hitting $143.79. 947,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,508,009. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $130.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.60 and a 200-day moving average of $136.64. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $153.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.09.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

