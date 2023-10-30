Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 8,574 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $29,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 445.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 843.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth $32,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.23.

Oracle Trading Up 0.4 %

Oracle stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.42. 1,156,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,999,487. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.05 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

