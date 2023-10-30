Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 1,961 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $37,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. W Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 12.4% during the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 204.1% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total transaction of $107,057,169.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,823,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,805,462,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total transaction of $107,057,169.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,823,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,805,462,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 907,655 shares of company stock worth $21,078,714,805 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $6.67 on Monday, reaching $566.90. The company had a trading volume of 784,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.15 billion, a PE ratio of 77.92, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $309.20 and a 52-week high of $629.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $568.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $488.65.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $640.00 to $673.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.83.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

