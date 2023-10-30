Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 82,602 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 82,602 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $22,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 8,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 52.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.20.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX traded up $10.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $408.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,878,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,928,592. The firm has a market cap of $178.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $400.07 and its 200-day moving average is $397.73. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.09 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,760 shares of company stock valued at $48,046,739. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

