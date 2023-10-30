Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Short Interest Update

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,624,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the September 30th total of 12,421,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,151.4 days.
Banco de Sabadell Stock Performance
Shares of BNDSF remained flat at $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12. Banco de Sabadell has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $1.37.
Banco de Sabadell Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Banco de Sabadell
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- McDonald’s bottoms, plus more good news for fast food stocks
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- Is Apple a buy ahead of earnings?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- The S&P 600’s newest, familiar members: Are they winners?
Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.