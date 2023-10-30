Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Short Interest Update

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,624,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the September 30th total of 12,421,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,151.4 days.

Banco de Sabadell Stock Performance

Shares of BNDSF remained flat at $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12. Banco de Sabadell has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $1.37.

Banco de Sabadell Company Profile

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

