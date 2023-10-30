Bank of America Downgrades F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $160.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $165.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FFIV. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $193.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $167.75.

F5 Price Performance

Shares of F5 stock opened at $149.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.43 and a 200-day moving average of $150.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. F5 has a 1-year low of $127.05 and a 1-year high of $167.89.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.44 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that F5 will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $146,194.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,800.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $146,194.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,800.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.95, for a total transaction of $347,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,066,813.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,292. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in F5 by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in F5 by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

