Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,623,100 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the September 30th total of 1,758,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 507.2 days.

Bank of Ireland Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BKRIF traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$8.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,957. Bank of Ireland Group has a 1-year low of C$7.00 and a 1-year high of C$11.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.88.

Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

