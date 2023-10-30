Barclays Lowers Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target to $28.00

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.99% from the company’s current price.

CC has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chemours from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Chemours from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chemours from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chemours in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

Chemours Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of CC traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.14. 183,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 2.00. Chemours has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.66.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. Chemours had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a positive return on equity of 42.13%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chemours will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemours

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Chemours by 31.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 32,121 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Chemours by 21.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 36.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 19,552 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 28,160 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

