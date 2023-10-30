Barclays Trims Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Target Price to $14.00

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Tronox in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tronox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Tronox in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.63.

Tronox Price Performance

TROX stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.45. 153,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,352. Tronox has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.70.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.13). Tronox had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Tronox will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 2,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $32,715.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,485.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tronox

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tronox by 1.8% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Tronox by 9.4% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Tronox by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Tronox by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 56,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

