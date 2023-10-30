Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Short Interest Update

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,830,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the September 30th total of 35,260,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOLD stock opened at $16.28 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -408.25, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.41.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,025.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOLD shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Veritas Investment Research lowered Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. CSFB decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Cormark upgraded Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.05.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

