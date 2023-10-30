BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Price Target Cut to $285.00

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BGNE has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $259.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on BeiGene from $224.13 to $212.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 3M reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $259.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $273.08.

BeiGene Stock Performance

BGNE stock opened at $170.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 0.74. BeiGene has a 1-year low of $156.56 and a 1-year high of $280.62.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($3.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.07 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 95.67% and a negative return on equity of 40.78%. The business’s revenue was up 74.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BeiGene will post -13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 1.4% during the second quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,008,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,346,000 after purchasing an additional 41,649 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,114,000 after purchasing an additional 98,316 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 68.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 775,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,222,000 after purchasing an additional 314,764 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 10.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 284,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,072,000 after purchasing an additional 27,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its holdings in BeiGene by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 275,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,902,000 after buying an additional 117,231 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeiGene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

See Also

