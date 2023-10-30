BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Up 11.2%

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $189.49 and last traded at $189.49. 49,345 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 221,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BGNE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $321.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on BeiGene from $224.13 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $259.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.08.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BGNE

BeiGene Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.93. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($3.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by ($0.17). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 95.67% and a negative return on equity of 40.78%. The company had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($5.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 775,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,222,000 after acquiring an additional 314,764 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter valued at $35,708,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 23.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 868,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,899,000 after buying an additional 162,949 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 74.2% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 275,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,902,000 after buying an additional 117,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in BeiGene by 60.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,539,000 after buying an additional 99,974 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeiGene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.