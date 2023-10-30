Benchmark Electronics’ (BHE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $30.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $24.05 on Thursday. Benchmark Electronics has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $29.84. The firm has a market cap of $857.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 39.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 6.9% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the third quarter valued at about $499,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

