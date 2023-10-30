Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Inchcape (LON:INCH)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Inchcape (LON:INCH – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,085 ($13.29) target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($15.93) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a report on Friday, September 15th.

INCH traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 664.50 ($8.14). 81,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 734.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 762.60. The company has a market cap of £2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,331.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. Inchcape has a one year low of GBX 636 ($7.79) and a one year high of GBX 1,086.62 ($13.31).

In related news, insider Adrian Lewis acquired 7,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 788 ($9.65) per share, with a total value of £55,498.84 ($67,988.29). In other news, insider Byron Elmer Grote acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 719 ($8.81) per share, with a total value of £28,760 ($35,232.15). Also, insider Adrian Lewis acquired 7,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 788 ($9.65) per share, with a total value of £55,498.84 ($67,988.29). Insiders purchased 17,043 shares of company stock worth $12,763,884 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. It operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

