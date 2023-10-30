BitShares Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $453,320.54 (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $31.35 million and $453,320.54 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitShares has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001388 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001057 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001233 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,129,281 coins. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

