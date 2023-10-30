Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Receives $110.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blackstone

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,381,651 shares of company stock valued at $198,022,087 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 132.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 58,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 33,326 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 18.1% during the third quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 21.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 132.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 73,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after buying an additional 41,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX opened at $89.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.82 and a 200-day moving average of $96.68. Blackstone has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $116.78. The company has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.77%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.