BMO Capital Markets Cuts Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target to $39.00

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 57.26% from the stock’s previous close.

CC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chemours from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Chemours in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chemours from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chemours from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.78.

Shares of CC traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.80. The stock had a trading volume of 579,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,120. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.66. Chemours has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $39.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. Chemours had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a positive return on equity of 42.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chemours will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chemours by 5,257.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chemours during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

