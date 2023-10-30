BMO Capital Markets Lowers Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $850.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $870.00 to $850.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EQIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $819.14.

Get Equinix alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Equinix

Equinix Trading Down 1.3 %

Equinix Increases Dividend

Shares of EQIX opened at $710.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.39, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $744.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $751.58. Equinix has a twelve month low of $546.77 and a twelve month high of $821.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.60, for a total value of $5,732,493.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,888,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $139,552.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,195.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.60, for a total value of $5,732,493.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,888,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,584 shares of company stock valued at $8,952,535. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hall Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Equinix by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 3.9% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 20.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 83 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Equinix by 14.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinix

(Get Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.