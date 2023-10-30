Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Lowered to $271.00 at Citigroup

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Boeing from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $242.94.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $179.69 on Thursday. Boeing has a 52 week low of $139.52 and a 52 week high of $243.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.77 and its 200 day moving average is $209.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.23 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($6.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Boeing will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 734.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $926,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,636,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,272 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1,071.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $550,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Boeing by 175,431.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $452,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,261 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

