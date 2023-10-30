Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $14,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Booking by 98,894.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,895,257,000 after acquiring an additional 17,718,899 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Booking by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,504,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,991,176,000 after purchasing an additional 102,621 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Booking by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,012,834,000 after buying an additional 58,850 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $1,068,137,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Booking by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 418,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,108,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Up 1.2 %

Booking stock traded up $33.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,779.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,632. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,036.48 and its 200 day moving average is $2,859.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $99.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,771.32 and a 52-week high of $3,251.71.

Insider Activity

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $19.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $1,760,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,142,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,176.29, for a total value of $2,382,217.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,125,174.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $1,760,412.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,142,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,370 shares of company stock worth $13,644,967 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,248.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Booking

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.