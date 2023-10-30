Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the September 30th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Handelsbanken upgraded shares of Borregaard ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRRDF traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.45. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day moving average is $15.51. Borregaard ASA has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $15.75.

Borregaard ASA develops, produces, and markets specialized biomaterials and biochemicals in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: BioSolutions, BioMaterials, and Fine Chemicals. The BioSolutions segment provides biopolymers for a range of applications, such as agrochemicals, batteries, industrial binders, and construction; and biovanillin for flavor and fragrance companies, as well as for food and beverage industry.

