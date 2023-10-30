Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the September 30th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Handelsbanken upgraded shares of Borregaard ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on BRRDF
Borregaard ASA Trading Down 1.9 %
Borregaard ASA Company Profile
Borregaard ASA develops, produces, and markets specialized biomaterials and biochemicals in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: BioSolutions, BioMaterials, and Fine Chemicals. The BioSolutions segment provides biopolymers for a range of applications, such as agrochemicals, batteries, industrial binders, and construction; and biovanillin for flavor and fragrance companies, as well as for food and beverage industry.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Borregaard ASA
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- McDonald’s bottoms, plus more good news for fast food stocks
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Is Apple a buy ahead of earnings?
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- The S&P 600’s newest, familiar members: Are they winners?
Receive News & Ratings for Borregaard ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borregaard ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.