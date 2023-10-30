Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Shares Up 6.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $270.00 to $285.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Boston Beer traded as high as $339.32 and last traded at $339.32. Approximately 8,411 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 130,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $319.64.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAM. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $311.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $333.69.

In other news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 12,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.76, for a total value of $4,667,065.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,682,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Boston Beer by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter worth $32,000. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 302.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $367.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.55.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $603.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.03 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

