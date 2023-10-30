Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group cut shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $0.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of -0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1.82. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $3.66.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.12). Research analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 27.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 53,036 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

