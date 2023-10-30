Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) Short Interest Update

Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 498,800 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the September 30th total of 458,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Brembo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BRBOF remained flat at $10.86 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average of $14.83. Brembo has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $10.86.

About Brembo

Brembo S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells braking systems and components for cars, motorbikes, and industrial vehicles and machinery. It operates through Discs Systems Motorbikes; and Aftermarket Performance Group segments. The company offers various products for car and commercial vehicle applications, including brake discs, brake calipers, side-wheel modules, and braking systems, as well as integrated engineering services for light commercial and heavy industrial vehicles, motorbikes, and racing competitions.

