Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by WealthTrust Asset Management LLC

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,632 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.8 %

BMY traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.59. The stock had a trading volume of 8,346,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,291,105. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.38.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

