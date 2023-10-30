Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Short Interest Update

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,630,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the September 30th total of 6,250,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its stake in Broadcom by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 749.5% during the 2nd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $1,010.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $995.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.52.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $4.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $833.43. The stock had a trading volume of 570,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,729. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $441.36 and a 12-month high of $925.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $856.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $810.11. The stock has a market cap of $343.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

