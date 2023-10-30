Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.00.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BWEN

Broadwind Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of BWEN opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.72 million, a P/E ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Broadwind has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $6.10.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.47 million. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Broadwind will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Broadwind

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wagner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,683 shares in the company, valued at $333,895.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 7,790 shares of company stock worth $28,483 over the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadwind

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Broadwind in the second quarter worth $96,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Broadwind in the second quarter worth $108,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the second quarter worth $153,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the second quarter worth $191,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadwind by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.