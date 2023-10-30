Brokerages Set Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) PT at GBX 824

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 824 ($10.09).
BEZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Beazley from GBX 740 ($9.07) to GBX 760 ($9.31) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Beazley from GBX 800 ($9.80) to GBX 780 ($9.56) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.41) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.
In other news, insider Robert A. Stuchbery bought 9,505 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 530 ($6.49) per share, with a total value of £50,376.50 ($61,713.22). Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.
Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals.
