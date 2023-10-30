Brokerages Set PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Target Price at $155.44

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.44.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays raised PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,821,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $651,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $120.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.19. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $107.42 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.55%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

