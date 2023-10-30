Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $21.03

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.03 and last traded at $21.03, with a volume of 355011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.17.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 2.34%. Analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 463.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8,107.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

