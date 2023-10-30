Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM) Short Interest Down 20.9% in October

Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 496,000 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the September 30th total of 626,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.4 days.

Brookfield Property Preferred Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of BPYPM stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $12.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,328. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average is $14.73. Brookfield Property Preferred has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.56.

Brookfield Property Preferred Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners LP invests in real estate. The Company owns, operates and invests in commercial properties. Brookfield Property Partners focuses on properties located in North America, Europe, Australia and Brazil.

