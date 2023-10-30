Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM) Short Interest Down 20.9% in October

Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 496,000 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the September 30th total of 626,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.4 days.
Brookfield Property Preferred Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of BPYPM stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $12.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,328. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average is $14.73. Brookfield Property Preferred has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.56.
Brookfield Property Preferred Company Profile
