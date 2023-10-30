Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Trading Up 0.0 %

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 4.61. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

Institutional Trading of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,459,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243,826 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.48% of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

