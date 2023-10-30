Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Short Interest Update

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,300 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the September 30th total of 252,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,953.0 days.
Brunello Cucinelli Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BCUCF remained flat at $83.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.79. Brunello Cucinelli has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $94.00.
About Brunello Cucinelli
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Brunello Cucinelli
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- McDonald’s bottoms, plus more good news for fast food stocks
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Is Apple a buy ahead of earnings?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- The S&P 600’s newest, familiar members: Are they winners?
Receive News & Ratings for Brunello Cucinelli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunello Cucinelli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.