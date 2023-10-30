Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Short Interest Update

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,300 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the September 30th total of 252,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,953.0 days.

Brunello Cucinelli Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BCUCF remained flat at $83.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.79. Brunello Cucinelli has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $94.00.

About Brunello Cucinelli

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, blazers, knitwear, suits, dresses, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear; sneakers, heels, boots, loafers, sandals, flat shoes; jewelry, scarves, other accessories; mini bags and clutches; crossbody bags and backpacks; and handbags and shoppers.

