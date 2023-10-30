Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Short Interest Update

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,730,900 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the September 30th total of 4,128,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,256.6 days.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BDWBF remained flat at $1.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.42. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $3.16.

About Budweiser Brewing Company APAC

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited, an investment holding company, produces, imports, markets, distributes, and sells beer and other non-beer beverages primarily in China, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and the other Asia Pacific regions. The company offers a portfolio of beer brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Hoegaarden, Cass, and Harbin.

