Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Shares Acquired by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Business First Bancshares accounts for about 1.5% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Business First Bancshares were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,071,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,480,000 after purchasing an additional 569,408 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,037,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,347,000 after buying an additional 18,320 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Business First Bancshares by 5.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 662,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after buying an additional 36,323 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after buying an additional 18,208 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 9.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 456,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 41,011 shares during the last quarter. 41.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jesse Jackson sold 3,000 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $62,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,232.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jesse Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $62,610.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,232.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rick D. Day bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.43 per share, with a total value of $30,645.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 259,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,308,449.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BFST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Business First Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens boosted their price objective on Business First Bancshares from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

Business First Bancshares Stock Up 0.4 %

Business First Bancshares stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.19. 36,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,133. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $486.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average of $17.30.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $65.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.34 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 19.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Business First Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 20.74%.

Business First Bancshares Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

Further Reading

