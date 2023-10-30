Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cadence Bank from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet raised Cadence Bank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Cadence Bank from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Cadence Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bank presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.45.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

CADE stock opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.02. Cadence Bank has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $29.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is presently 46.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 102.9% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 166.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.