Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC decreased its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Cameco by 44.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,302,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521,454 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cameco by 37.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after buying an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cameco by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,470,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,100,000 after buying an additional 441,552 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Cameco by 402.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after buying an additional 8,113,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cameco by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,554,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,266,000 after buying an additional 37,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Stock Performance

CCJ stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,117,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,463,148. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.96. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $42.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). Cameco had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cameco

About Cameco

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.