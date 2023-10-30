Carbon Revolution Limited (ASX:CBR) Insider Buys A$41,985.37 in Stock

Carbon Revolution Limited (ASX:CBR – Get Free Report) insider Lucia Cade bought 269,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,985.37 ($26,573.02).

Carbon Revolution Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 589.12.

About Carbon Revolution

Carbon Revolution Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fibre wheels worldwide. The company offers lightweight and single piece carbon fibre wheels to original equipment vehicle manufacturers for the automotive industry. It also provides associated engineering services; sells tools related to wheels; and undertakes research and development projects related to carbon fibre wheel technology.

