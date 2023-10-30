Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.2% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $416.52 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $370.31 and a one year high of $461.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $437.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

