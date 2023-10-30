Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Buys 305 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000.

VONG stock opened at $67.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.87. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.47 and a twelve month high of $73.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

