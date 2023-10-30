Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Buys 542 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,940.0% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $134.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $155.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.82.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.