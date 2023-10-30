Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Has $1.04 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $38.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.31. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $68.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

