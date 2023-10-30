Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Sells 119 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $16,490,610,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 140.4% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

VOE opened at $125.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.00. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

