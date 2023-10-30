Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Sells 256 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY stock opened at $104.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $1.4647 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

