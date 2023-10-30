Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Sells 270 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 392.0% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 219.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the first quarter worth $48,380,862,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the first quarter valued at $92,000.

Shares of VONV stock opened at $63.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.88. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a one year low of $62.92 and a one year high of $72.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

