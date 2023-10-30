Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the second quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $241.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,271,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,305. The business has a 50 day moving average of $270.86 and a 200-day moving average of $250.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $293.88. The company has a market cap of $122.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total transaction of $2,078,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total transaction of $2,078,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,503 shares of company stock worth $13,631,970. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

