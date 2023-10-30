Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises 2.7% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 29.3% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in Caterpillar by 11.3% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 348,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,754,000 after acquiring an additional 35,488 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.7% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.2% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 106.8% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $5,238,121.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,503 shares of company stock worth $13,631,970. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.95.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $1.52 on Monday, hitting $240.08. The stock had a trading volume of 703,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,442. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $270.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $122.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.04 and a 52-week high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.11 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 32.36%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

