Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Raised to $74.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Centene from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.39.

Centene Stock Down 0.9 %

CNC stock opened at $67.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.10. The stock has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.52. Centene has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $87.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Centene will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

