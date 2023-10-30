Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 65,870 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 152,812 shares.The stock last traded at $6.49 and had previously closed at $6.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CNTA. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Securities lifted their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $628.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.97.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.17. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Harris Rotman sold 37,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $235,774.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 186,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 104,255 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 900,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 216,596 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,011,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after acquiring an additional 235,906 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

