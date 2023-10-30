Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Century Therapeutics from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Century Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Century Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Century Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ IPSC opened at $1.43 on Monday. Century Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $85.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Century Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.88% and a negative net margin of 2,782.34%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Century Therapeutics will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPSC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Century Therapeutics by 1,142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Century Therapeutics by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.